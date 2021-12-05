College Basketball Schedule

Northwestern at Maryland, Noon

Fairfield at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Keuka at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Marist at Rider, 2 p.m.

NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Fordham at St. John's, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.

Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Milligan at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.

Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.

MIDWEST

Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Defiance at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Drake, 3 p.m.

Northwood (MI) at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

UCLA at Washington, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.

California Lutheran at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.

California at Utah, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6

EAST

Babson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Millersville at Morgan St., 5 p.m.

Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.

Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Voorhees at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

EAST

SUNY-Purchase at Army, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.

Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Villanova vs. Syracuse at New York, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia International at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Furman at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

Guilford at High Point, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Navy at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Southern U. at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Tennessee at New York, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Temple at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.

East-West at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Roosevelt at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.

Duquesne at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Champion Christian College at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Butler at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

FAR WEST

South Dakota at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

North Dakota at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

EAST

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Bluefield at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Clarks Summit at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Penn at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

UConn at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.

UMBC at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Chattanooga at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Carver at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Miami, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Florida, 7 p.m.

Palm Beach Atlantic at FAU, 7 p.m.

Samford at Alabama St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Louisiana College at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

MIDWEST

Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.

Marquette at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Dayton at SMU, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Southwestern Assemblies of God at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Utah vs. TCU at Fort Worth, T.X., 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 9 p.m.

FAR WEST

E. Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Bethesda at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at California, 10 p.m.

Seattle at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Weber St. at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9

EAST

Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Lindsey Wilson at Southern U., TBA

Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Asbury vs. Bellarmine at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

Carver at NC Central, 7 p.m.

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at MVSU, 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Detroit at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

FAR WEST

Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Denver at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Merrimack at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Arizona St., 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

EAST

Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Moravian at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.

High Point vs. SC State at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Midway at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Yellowstone Christian College at Montana, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11

EAST

Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon

New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Temple at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

SUNY-Oneonta at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.

American U. at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.

St. Mary's College of Maryland at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Dartmouth, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon

Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. Mississippi St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.

Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Mercer, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.

Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Voorhees at Kennesaw St., 4 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.

Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Samford, 7 p.m.

Carver vs. Winthrop at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.

MIDWEST

BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

Wisconsin at Ohio St., Noon

Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Penn St. at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.

E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Philander Smith at UALR, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.

UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.

UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.

TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.

Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

FAR WEST

Hartford at UNLV, 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, W.A., 3 p.m.

Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.

Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary's (Cal), 6 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Montana St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Denver at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.

California Lutheran at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 12

EAST

Colgate at St. John's, Noon

Buffalo State at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Nyack College at St. Peter's, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.

Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Florida vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTH

Fordham at Miami, 11:30 a.m.

Florida St. vs. South Carolina at Rock Hill, S.C., Noon

Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

Purdue vs. NC State at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Tennessee Wesleyan at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Millsaps at UAB, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

MIDWEST

Merrimack at Indiana, Noon

Indiana-Kokomo at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at Akron, 3 p.m.

UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

NJIT at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

Villanova at Baylor, 3 p.m.

Southwestern (TX) at Texas State, 5 p.m.

FAR WEST

UTEP at New Mexico, 2 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.

Washington at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.

___