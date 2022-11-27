Skip to main content
Sports

Colgate 92, Hartford 58

Kimbrough 4-8 1-3 10, Pavlidis 1-6 0-0 2, Dunne 3-10 0-0 9, Henderson 2-7 2-2 7, McClain 8-15 0-0 18, Hobbs 3-4 2-2 9, Webley 1-4 1-2 3, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Middleton 0-1 0-0 0, Rice 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 6-9 58.

COLGATE (5-4)

Moffatt 3-5 2-2 11, Records 5-6 2-2 12, Lynch-Daniels 3-7 0-0 9, Richardson 6-11 0-0 13, Smith 7-7 0-0 17, Thomson 2-4 0-0 5, Woodward 5-5 2-3 12, Baker 4-9 0-0 9, Cummins 0-2 0-0 0, Louis-Jacques 1-1 0-1 2, Capitano 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 37-60 6-8 92.

Halftime_Colgate 46-30. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 8-24 (Dunne 3-9, McClain 2-3, Kimbrough 1-1, Hobbs 1-2, Henderson 1-4, Rice 0-1, Jones 0-2, Pavlidis 0-2), Colgate 12-23 (Smith 3-3, Moffatt 3-5, Lynch-Daniels 3-7, Thomson 1-1, Richardson 1-2, Baker 1-3, Capitano 0-1, Cummins 0-1). Rebounds_Hartford 24 (Pavlidis 8), Colgate 36 (Records 9). Assists_Hartford 12 (McClain 4), Colgate 24 (Richardson, Smith 6). Total Fouls_Hartford 11, Colgate 9.

