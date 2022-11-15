Colgate 80, Syracuse 68

Moffatt 5-7 1-2 15, Records 2-5 2-2 6, Woodward 0-1 0-0 0, Richardson 9-13 2-3 27, Smith 3-9 0-0 8, Lynch-Daniels 4-9 0-0 12, Thomson 3-6 0-0 6, Baker 2-6 0-0 6, Louis-Jacques 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 5-7 80.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title