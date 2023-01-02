Colgate 76, Lehigh 60

Moffatt 2-6 0-0 5, Records 3-6 2-2 9, Lynch-Daniels 6-9 0-0 14, Richardson 5-11 0-0 11, Smith 8-13 7-7 24, Woodward 4-5 1-2 9, Baker 0-3 0-0 0, Thomson 2-4 0-0 4, Louis-Jacques 0-2 0-0 0, Capitano 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 10-11 76.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title