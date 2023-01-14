Colgate 71, Bucknell 65

Motta 1-2 0-0 2, Screen 7-10 6-6 20, Timmerman 1-9 6-6 9, Edmonds 1-3 0-0 2, Rice 4-10 5-6 14, Forrest 4-8 0-0 9, van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0, Bascoe 1-3 0-0 2, Adoh 2-4 2-2 7, Bijiek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 19-20 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title