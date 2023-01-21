Colgate 62, American 61

O'Neil 3-5 0-0 9, Rogers 3-6 0-0 6, Ball 0-3 0-0 0, Sprouse 2-5 0-0 5, Stephens 3-10 0-0 6, Smalls 4-5 4-6 15, Ballisager Webb 4-5 1-1 9, Knotek 2-3 0-0 5, Nelson 1-2 3-5 6. Totals 22-44 8-12 61.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title