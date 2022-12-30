Colgate 101, Loyola (Md.) 67

Moffatt 5-8 2-2 16, Records 4-5 1-2 9, Lynch-Daniels 8-11 2-2 24, Richardson 4-7 0-0 8, Smith 6-8 3-4 15, Woodward 4-5 0-0 8, Baker 5-8 1-1 14, Thomson 1-2 0-0 2, Louis-Jacques 1-1 0-0 3, Capitano 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-58 9-11 101.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title