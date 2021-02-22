Coby White scores 24, Bulls hand Rockets 8th straight loss

HOUSTON (AP) — Coby White scored 24 points, and the Chicago Bulls used a big third quarter to pull away for a 120-100 win over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Monday night.

Zach LaVine scored 14 of Chicago's 46 third-quarter points, finishing with 21, as the Bulls outscored the Rockets by 20 points in the quarter to break open a tight game. Chicago had runs of 15-4 and 12-0 in the period. During that second burst, Houston missed four shots, two of which were air balls, and had a turnover.