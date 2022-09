EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Zion Turner passed for two touchdowns in his first start, Nathan Carter rushed for 123 yards and a score and UConn cruised past FCS member Central Connecticut 28-3 on Saturday for coach Jim Mora's first victory with the Huskies.

In last week's 31-20 loss to Utah State, the freshman Turner came in after just 10 offensive plays after Ta’Quan Roberson left with a knee injury. Turner's first pass resulted in an interception.