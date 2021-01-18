Clippers beat Pacers 129-96 for 1st 4-game winning streak BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Jan. 18, 2021 Updated: Jan. 18, 2021 1:10 a.m.
1 of8 Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reaches for a rebound near Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) and guard Justin Holiday (8) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) passes the ball against Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and guard Edmond Sumner (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Los Angeles Clippers forwards Marcus Morris Sr. (8) and Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrate a point during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard, left, and Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze scramble for a loose ball during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Indiana Pacers guard Edmond Sumner (5) defends against Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris scored a season-high 20 points to lead seven players in double figures, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Indiana Pacers 129-96 on Sunday night for their first four-game winning streak of the season.
With sharpshooter Lou Williams sidelined, Morris came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers, tying his season-high. He was coming off an 18-point performance at Sacramento on Friday. The Clippers made 19 of 39 from long-range, outdueling the Pacers, who were 11 of 38.