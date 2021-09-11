Clifford leads No. 11 Penn State over Ball State 44-13 TRAVIS JOHNSON, Associated Press Sep. 11, 2021
1 of15 Penn State running back Keyvone Lee (24) looks to elude Ball State safety Bryce Cosby (5) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) catches a pass in the second quarter against Ball State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Ball State kicker Jake Chanove (42) kicks a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter against Penn State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes against Ball State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Penn State wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown (6) catches a pass against Ball State linebacker Clayton Coll (32) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) scores on a 25-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter against Ball State during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) battles Ball State safety J.T. Wahee (14) for an incomplete pass during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Ball State quarterback Drew Plitt (9) passes against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) breaks away from the Ball State defense on a long gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes against Ball State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Barry Reeger/AP Show More Show Less
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford completed 21 of 29 passes for 230 yards, ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead No. 11 Penn State over Ball State 44-13 on Saturday.
Running back Noah Cain added a rushing touchdown and wide receiver Jahan Dotson added another, linebacker Jesse Luketa returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown and Jordan Stout kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions (2-0).