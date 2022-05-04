Clevinger impressive, Padres edge Guardians 5-4 in DH opener TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer May 4, 2022 Updated: May 4, 2022 5:06 p.m.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger celebrates after striking out Cleveland Guardians' Owen Miller during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Cleveland.
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Cleveland.
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger throws against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez, right, steals second base as San Diego Padres' Jake Cronenworth attempts is late with tag during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor hits a two run single against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Cleveland.
San Diego Padres' Austin Nola hits an RBI double against the Cleveland Guardians during the sixth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Clevinger had an impressive first start since undergoing elbow surgery in 2020, and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer as the San Diego Padres edged the Cleveland Guardians 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.
Machado connected in the third inning off Zach Plesac (1-3), and Austin Nola delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the sixth as the Padres won for the sixth time in seven games — all on the road.