Mariners first. Jarred Kelenic called out on strikes. Mitch Haniger homers to left field. Kyle Seager doubles to deep right field. Kyle Lewis strikes out swinging. Jose Marmolejos strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 1, Indians 0.

Mariners fourth. Kyle Seager walks. Kyle Lewis walks. Kyle Seager to second. Jose Marmolejos flies out to shallow left field to Eddie Rosario. Dylan Moore homers to center field. Kyle Lewis scores. Kyle Seager scores. J.P. Crawford doubles to shallow left field. Tom Murphy grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Josh Naylor. Donovan Walton flies out to right center field to Harold Ramirez.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 4, Indians 0.

Mariners fifth. Jarred Kelenic strikes out swinging. Mitch Haniger singles to shallow right field. Kyle Seager walks. Mitch Haniger to second. Kyle Lewis singles to shallow left field. Kyle Seager to second. Mitch Haniger to third. Jose Marmolejos out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Eddie Rosario. Mitch Haniger scores. Dylan Moore strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Mariners 5, Indians 0.

Indians sixth. Jordan Luplow walks. Jose Ramirez doubles to left center field. Jordan Luplow to third. Franmil Reyes grounds out to shallow infield, Dylan Moore to Jose Marmolejos. Jose Ramirez to third. Jordan Luplow scores. Eddie Rosario grounds out to second base, Jose Marmolejos to Justus Sheffield. Jose Ramirez scores. Harold Ramirez flies out to right center field to Mitch Haniger.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Mariners 5, Indians 2.

Mariners eighth. Jose Marmolejos walks. Dylan Moore pops out to second base to Cesar Hernandez. J.P. Crawford walks. Jose Marmolejos to second. Tom Murphy flies out to deep left field to Eddie Rosario. Donovan Walton triples to deep right field. J.P. Crawford scores. Jose Marmolejos scores. Jarred Kelenic flies out to deep right field to Harold Ramirez.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 7, Indians 2.

Indians ninth. Eddie Rosario grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Seager to Jose Marmolejos. Harold Ramirez homers to left field. Josh Naylor pops out to Kyle Seager. Amed Rosario reaches on third strike. Yu Chang pinch-hitting for Rene Rivera. Yu Chang strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Mariners 7, Indians 3.