Cleveland-Detroit Runs

Indians first. Francisco Lindor grounds out to shallow infield, Casey Mize to Jeimer Candelario. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Willi Castro to Jeimer Candelario. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Carlos Santana flies out to center field to Victor Reyes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 1, Tigers 0.

Indians fourth. Cesar Hernandez singles to left field. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Cesar Hernandez scores. Carlos Santana walks. Franmil Reyes lines out to second base to Niko Goodrum. Tyler Naquin singles to right field. Carlos Santana to second. Roberto Perez walks. Tyler Naquin to second. Carlos Santana to third. Josh Naylor pops out to shortstop to Willi Castro. Oscar Mercado reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Roberto Perez to second. Tyler Naquin to third. Carlos Santana scores. Fielding error by Isaac Paredes. Francisco Lindor walks. Oscar Mercado to second. Roberto Perez to third. Tyler Naquin scores. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Indians 5, Tigers 0.

Indians seventh. Francisco Lindor lines out to left field to Jorge Bonifacio. Cesar Hernandez singles to left field. Jose Ramirez doubles to shallow left field. Cesar Hernandez to third. Carlos Santana walks. Franmil Reyes singles to shallow center field. Carlos Santana to third. Jose Ramirez scores. Cesar Hernandez scores. Tyler Naquin reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Franmil Reyes out at second. Carlos Santana scores. Roberto Perez grounds out to shallow infield, Jordan Zimmermann to Jeimer Candelario.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 8, Tigers 0.

Indians eighth. Josh Naylor singles to left field. Oscar Mercado strikes out on a foul tip. Francisco Lindor strikes out swinging. Cesar Hernandez doubles to deep left field. Josh Naylor scores. Jose Ramirez singles to shortstop. Cesar Hernandez scores. Carlos Santana flies out to shallow center field to Daz Cameron.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 10, Tigers 0.

Tigers eighth. Austin Romine strikes out swinging. Isaac Paredes doubles to deep right field. Daz Cameron strikes out on a foul tip. Derek Hill pinch-hitting for Victor Reyes. Derek Hill walks. Willi Castro homers to right field. Derek Hill scores. Isaac Paredes scores. Travis Demeritte pinch-hitting for Miguel Cabrera. Travis Demeritte grounds out to shortstop, Francisco Lindor to Carlos Santana.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 10, Tigers 3.