Clemson's 2018 title team recognized for academic feat

Recommended Video:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Clemson's most recent national championship football team also met the mark in the classroom.

On Tuesday, the Tigers' 2018 football team was one of 10 national champs to earn recognition from the NCAA for their Academic Progress Rate scores. The scores cover the academic years 2015-16 through 2018-19.

Every player on a team receives one point each semester for remaining academically eligible and another point for staying enrolled. Graduating players receive both points for the semester. Programs that produce a perfect score of 1,000 and those finishing among the top 10% of teams in their sport are honored by the NCAA.

All 881 women's programs that made the list earned perfect scores. Of the 1,380 teams that were honored — an increase of 52 over last year — none scored below 987.

Clemson's football team is one of only two FBS programs to make the cut nine times in the last 10 years, a run that includes both the 2016 and 2018 championship teams.

“Our student-athletes continue to work hard in the classroom, and this year’s recognitions are an indicator of that commitment,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said in a statement after four of the school programs made the cut. “We are grateful for our coaches, advisors, professors and others, who continue to enable our student-athletes to receive tremendous education and professional development opportunities.”

The other national champions recognized were Colorado in women’s cross country, Columbia in men’s and women’s fencing, Oklahoma in women’s gymnastics, Stanford in men’s golf and women’s water polo, Stephen F. Austin in bowling, Texas in men’s tennis and UCLA in beach volleyball.

Columbia had 22 teams recognized, the most teams of any school. Colgate was next at 19. Dartmouth and Yale each had 17.

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Clemson players huddle before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson's most recent national championship football team also met the mark in the classroom. On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the Tigers' 2018 football team was one of 10 national champs to earn recognition from the NCAA for their Academic Progress Rate scores. less FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Clemson players huddle before the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama in Santa Clara, Calif. Clemson's most recent national championship ... more Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Clemson's 2018 title team recognized for academic feat 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Ivy League also led all conferences with 113 teams. The Patriot League was second with 95 while the Big Ten was third with 84.

“The number of teams earning Public Recognition Awards — including those earning perfect scores — has increased again, demonstrating the commitment member schools and college athletes have made to high academic achievement,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “I am especially proud of the success in women’s sports. The achievement in women’s athletics is so high that scoring in the top 10% of your sport now requires a perfect score.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25