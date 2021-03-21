Clark shines in her NCAA Tournament debut, Iowa eases by CMU March 21, 2021 Updated: March 21, 2021 2:30 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Freshman Caitlin Clark, the nation's leading scorer, had 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, Monika Czinano also scored 23 points, and No. 5 seed Iowa beat 12th-seeded Central Michigan 87-72 on Sunday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Iowa (19-9) advances to play the winner of the Kentucky-Idaho State game on Tuesday.