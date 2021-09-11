Cincinnati-St. Louis Runs

Reds third. Jose Barrero grounds out to shortstop, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Tucker Barnhart singles to left field. Luis Castillo out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Paul Goldschmidt to Tommy Edman. Tucker Barnhart to second. Jonathan India homers to center field. Tucker Barnhart scores. Max Schrock singles to center field. Nick Castellanos homers to left field. Max Schrock scores. Joey Votto flies out to deep center field to Harrison Bader.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 4, Cardinals 0.