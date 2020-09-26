Cincinnati-Minnesota Runs

Twins third. Max Kepler singles. Ehire Adrianza doubles to deep right center field. Max Kepler scores. Nelson Cruz called out on strikes. Eddie Rosario flies out to center field to Nick Senzel. Byron Buxton strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 1, Reds 0.

Reds fourth. Joey Votto walks. Eugenio Suarez lines out to Ehire Adrianza. Mike Moustakas homers to center field. Joey Votto scores. Jesse Winker strikes out swinging. Nick Senzel lines out to shallow infield to Jorge Polanco.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 2, Twins 1.

Reds fifth. Freddy Galvis homers to right field. Tucker Barnhart pops out to third base to Ehire Adrianza. Shogo Akiyama doubles. Nick Castellanos singles, advances to 2nd. Shogo Akiyama scores. Joey Votto strikes out swinging. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Twins 1.

Twins sixth. Miguel Sano walks. Jorge Polanco grounds out to first base to Joey Votto. Miguel Sano to second. Mitch Garver strikes out swinging. Marwin Gonzalez singles. Miguel Sano scores. Max Kepler strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 4, Twins 2.

Reds ninth. Mike Moustakas homers to right field. Jesse Winker walks. Nick Senzel singles to shallow infield. Jose Garcia to third. Fielding error by Miguel Sano. Freddy Galvis singles. Nick Senzel to second. Jose Garcia scores. Tucker Barnhart walks. Freddy Galvis to second. Nick Senzel to third. Shogo Akiyama singles to shallow center field. Tucker Barnhart to second. Freddy Galvis to third. Nick Senzel scores. Nick Castellanos reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Shogo Akiyama to second. Tucker Barnhart to third. Freddy Galvis out at home. Joey Votto flies out to Eddie Rosario. Eugenio Suarez flies out to deep center field to Jake Cave.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Reds 7, Twins 2.