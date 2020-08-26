Cincinnati-Milwaukee Runs

Reds fourth. Joey Votto called out on strikes. Nick Castellanos hit by pitch. Jesse Winker flies out to deep left field to Jace Peterson. Eugenio Suarez singles to right field. Nick Castellanos to third. Mike Moustakas singles to right field. Eugenio Suarez scores. Nick Castellanos scores. Shogo Akiyama grounds out to third base, Eric Sogard to Justin Smoak.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 2, Brewers 0.

Brewers fourth. Christian Yelich singles to shallow right field. Keston Hiura singles to right field. Christian Yelich to second. Justin Smoak reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Keston Hiura to third. Christian Yelich scores. Throwing error by Joey Votto. Omar Narvaez strikes out swinging. Ben Gamel doubles to deep right field. Justin Smoak to third. Keston Hiura scores. Eric Sogard pops out to shortstop to Freddy Galvis. Orlando Arcia singles to right field. Ben Gamel out at home. Justin Smoak scores.

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Reds 2.