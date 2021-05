Indians first. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to first base to Mike Moustakas. Amed Rosario walks. Jose Ramirez pops out to shallow center field to Kyle Farmer. Eddie Rosario doubles to deep left field. Amed Rosario scores. Franmil Reyes grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Farmer to Mike Moustakas.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 1, Reds 0.

Indians second. Josh Naylor walks. Jake Bauers reaches on error. Josh Naylor to second. Fielding error by Tyler Naquin. Austin Hedges out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Luis Castillo to Mike Moustakas. Jake Bauers to second. Josh Naylor to third. Andres Gimenez out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Tyler Naquin. Josh Naylor scores. Cesar Hernandez called out on strikes.

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Indians 2, Reds 0.

Reds third. Jonathan India pops out to shallow center field to Cesar Hernandez. Nick Senzel singles to center field. Jesse Winker doubles to deep right field. Nick Senzel to third. Nick Castellanos walks. Mike Moustakas out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Amed Rosario. Nick Senzel scores. Eugenio Suarez pops out to shortstop to Andres Gimenez.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 2, Reds 1.

Indians fourth. Franmil Reyes flies out to center field to Nick Senzel. Josh Naylor singles to left field. Jake Bauers singles to left center field. Josh Naylor to third. Austin Hedges singles to right field. Jake Bauers to second. Josh Naylor scores. Andres Gimenez reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Austin Hedges to second. Jake Bauers to third. Fielding error by Kyle Farmer. Cesar Hernandez triples to deep right field. Andres Gimenez scores. Austin Hedges scores. Jake Bauers scores. Amed Rosario flies out to right field to Nick Castellanos. Jose Ramirez grounds out to second base, Kyle Farmer to Mike Moustakas.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Indians 6, Reds 1.

Indians sixth. Andres Gimenez singles to shallow infield. Cesar Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Andres Gimenez out at second. Amed Rosario walks. Cesar Hernandez to second. Jose Ramirez doubles to deep right field. Amed Rosario scores. Cesar Hernandez scores. Eddie Rosario flies out to left field to Tyler Naquin. Franmil Reyes singles to center field. Jose Ramirez scores. Josh Naylor singles to right field. Franmil Reyes to third. Jake Bauers lines out to deep right field to Nick Castellanos.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Indians 9, Reds 1.

Reds ninth. Tyler Naquin homers to center field. Tyler Stephenson grounds out to shallow center field, Cesar Hernandez to Jake Bauers. Kyle Farmer lines out to shortstop to Andres Gimenez. Jonathan India grounds out to shortstop, Andres Gimenez to Jake Bauers.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 9, Reds 2.