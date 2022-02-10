Skip to main content
Sports

Cincinnati Bengals Franchise

The Associated Press
Draft

2009 — P Kevin Huber, 5th

2015 — TE C.J Uzomah, 5th

2016 — WR Tyler Boyd, 2nd

2017 — HB Joe Mixon, 2nd

2018 — S Jessie Bates III, 2nd; DE Sam Hubbard, 3rd

2019 — OT Jonah Williams, 1st; TE Drew Sample, 2nd; LB Germaine Pratt, 3rd; HB Trayveon Williams, 6th

2020 — QB Joe Burrow, 1st; WR Tee Higgins, 2nd; LB Logan Wilson, 3rd; DE Khalid Kareem, 5th; G Hakeem Adeniji, 6th; LB Markus Bailey, 7th

2021 — WR Ja'Marr Chase, 1st; G Jackson Carman, 2nd; DE Cam Sample, 4th; DT Tyler Shelvin, 4th; OT D'Ante Smith, 4th; K Evan McPherson, 5th; C Trey Hill, 6th; HB Chris Evans, 6th

Free Agents

2009 — LS Clark Harris

More for you

2019 — WR Trenton Irwin

2020 — CB Jalen Davis; G Quinton Spain; LB Keandre Jones; QB Brandon Allen

2021 — CB Eli Apple; DT Zach Kerr; S Michael J. Thomas; S Ricardo Allen

Trade

2021 — DT B.J. Hill (N.Y Giants)

Waivers

2019 — OT Isaiah Prince (Miami); OT Fred Johnson (Pittsburgh)

2020 — HB Samaje Perine (Miami)

2021 — LB Clay Johnston (Carolina); CB Vernon Hargreaves III (Houston); CB Tre Flowers (Seattle); DE Wyatt Ray (Tennessee)

Restricted Free Agents

2014 — C Trey Hopkins

2017 — DT Josh Tupou

2019 — WR Stanley Morgan

2021 — TE Mitchell Wilcox

Unrestricted Free Agents

2020 — DT D.J. Reader (Houston); WR Mike D. Thomas (LA Rams); CB Trae Waynes (Minnesota); S Vonn Bell (New Orleans)

2021 - CB Chidobe Awuzie (Dallas); DE Trey Hendrickson (New Orleans); CB Mike Hilton (Pittsburgh)