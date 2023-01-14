Cincinnati 54, SMU 52

Lakhin 3-9 0-2 6, Oguama 2-9 1-1 5, Adams-Woods 6-9 0-1 16, DeJulius 1-8 1-1 4, Nolley 7-15 0-0 16, Davenport 1-8 0-0 2, Skillings 2-7 1-2 5, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Ezikpe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 3-7 54.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title