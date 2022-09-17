Skip to main content
Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17

Cincinnati 7 17 7 7 38
Miami (Ohio) 10 7 0 0 17
First Quarter

M-OH_Hippenhammer 36 pass from Av.Smith (Nicholson kick), 11:34.

M-OH_FG Nicholson 36, 5:34.

CIN_McClelland 2 run (Coe kick), 2:44.

Second Quarter

M-OH_Coldiron 2 pass from Av.Smith (Nicholson kick), 12:34.

CIN_Kiner 1 run (Coe kick), 9:54.

CIN_FG Coe 26, 6:11.

CIN_Mardner 10 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), :13.

Third Quarter

CIN_T.Scott 41 pass from Bryant (Coe kick), 9:03.

Fourth Quarter
CIN_McClelland 15 run (Coe kick), 5:33.

___

CIN M-OH
First downs 23 12
Total Net Yards 472 182
Rushes-yards 39-138 36-65
Passing 334 117
Punt Returns 3-34 3-41
Kickoff Returns 2--5 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-4
Comp-Att-Int 26-37-1 9-22-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-25 3-11
Punts 5-50.6 7-47.429
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 11-104 6-60
Time of Possession 31:42 28:18

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, McClelland 19-101, Kiner 7-32, M.Montgomery 3-10, T.Scott 1-8, Prater 2-4, Bryant 7-(minus 17). Miami (Ohio), Davis 7-29, K.Tracy 9-25, Mozee 7-21, (Team) 1-(minus 2), A.Smith 12-(minus 8).

PASSING_Cincinnati, Bryant 25-36-1-329, Prater 1-1-0-5. Miami (Ohio), A.Smith 9-22-1-117.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, T.Scott 7-111, Tucker 7-105, Mardner 3-47, Whyle 2-21, McClelland 2-14, Ja.Thompson 2-14, L.Taylor 1-16, Metayer 1-5, C.Scott 1-1. Miami (Ohio), Hippenhammer 5-70, Coldiron 2-15, J.Walker 1-28, Davis 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

