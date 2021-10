Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23

Cin_FG Bullock 42, 8:20. Drive: 10 plays, 69 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: Brown 2 interception return to Cincinnati 7; Dalton 29 pass to Eifert; Dalton 21 pass to Mixon. Cincinnati 3, Indianapolis 0.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 21, 1:23. Drive: 15 plays, 72 yards, 6:57. Key Plays: Wilkins 12 run; Luck 8 pass to Rogers on 3rd-and-2; Luck 13 pass to Grant; Luck 7 run on 3rd-and-7. Cincinnati 3, Indianapolis 3.

Second Quarter

Ind_Ebron 26 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 12:02. Drive: 8 plays, 58 yards, 3:02. Key Plays: Luck 12 pass to Ebron; Luck 13 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-8. Indianapolis 10, Cincinnati 3.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 38, 3:01. Drive: 13 plays, 58 yards, 6:23. Key Plays: Luck 13 pass to Hilton on 3rd-and-5; Luck 17 pass to Hines; Luck 13 pass to Swoope on 3rd-and-3. Indianapolis 13, Cincinnati 3.

Cin_Ross 3 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 1:44. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 1:17. Key Plays: Mixon 27 run on 3rd-and-1; Q.Wilson 36-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Indianapolis 13, Cincinnati 10.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 51, :02. Drive: 10 plays, 43 yards, 1:42. Key Plays: Pascal kick return to Indianapolis 24; Hines 4 run on 3rd-and-1; Dunlap 15-yard roughing the passer penalty. Indianapolis 16, Cincinnati 10.

Third Quarter

Ind_Hilton 5 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 8:13. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:17. Key Plays: Luck 13 pass to Grant; Luck 12 pass to Ebron on 3rd-and-3; Luck 9 pass to Doyle on 3rd-and-4. Indianapolis 23, Cincinnati 10.

Cin_Green 38 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 4:09. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 4:04. Key Play: Dalton 7 run on 3rd-and-6. Indianapolis 23, Cincinnati 17.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Mixon 1 run (Bullock kick), 11:07. Drive: 10 plays, 55 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Mixon 13 run; Geathers 8-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-15; Turay 15-yard horse collar tackle penalty; Dalton 15 pass to Mixon. Cincinnati 24, Indianapolis 23.

Cin_FG Bullock 39, 3:57. Drive: 12 plays, 58 yards, 5:56. Key Plays: Dalton 18 pass to Green; Dalton 17 pass to Boyd on 3rd-and-8; Dalton 12 pass to Green. Cincinnati 27, Indianapolis 23.

Cin_Fejedelem 83 fumble return (Bullock kick), :24. Cincinnati 34, Indianapolis 23.

A_58,699.

Cin Ind FIRST DOWNS 19 24 Rushing 5 4 Passing 11 17 Penalty 3 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-8 11-17 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 330 380 Total Plays 50 77 Avg Gain 6.6 4.9 NET YARDS RUSHING 101 75 Rushes 20 22 Avg per rush 5.1 3.4 NET YARDS PASSING 229 305 Sacked-Yds lost 2-14 2-14 Gross-Yds passing 243 319 Completed-Att. 21-28 39-53 Had Intercepted 1 1 Yards-Pass Play 7.6 5.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-7-5 6-4-4 PUNTS-Avg. 2-48.0 2-47.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 43 86 Punt Returns 1--1 1-0 Kickoff Returns 2-42 2-54 Interceptions 1-2 1-32 PENALTIES-Yds 8-94 7-91 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 27:12 32:48

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 17-95, Dalton 2-8, Bernard 1-(minus 2). Indianapolis, Wilkins 14-40, Hines 5-19, Michael 2-9, Luck 1-7.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 21-28-1-243. Indianapolis, Luck 39-53-1-319.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Green 6-92, Mixon 5-54, Eifert 3-44, Boyd 3-26, Bernard 1-11, Kroft 1-9, Uzomah 1-4, Ross 1-3. Indianapolis, Grant 8-59, Doyle 7-60, Hines 7-33, Hilton 5-46, Ebron 4-51, Wilkins 3-21, Rogers 3-18, Pascal 1-18, Swoope 1-13.

PUNT RETURNS_Cincinnati, Erickson 1-(minus 1). Indianapolis, Rogers 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Cincinnati, Erickson 1-28, Bernard 1-14. Indianapolis, Pascal 2-54.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Cincinnati, Vigil 11-0-0, Fejedelem 9-1-0, Bates 8-0-0, Brown 4-0-0, Jackson 4-0-0, Nickerson 4-0-0, Glasgow 3-2-0, Atkins 3-1-1, Kirkpatrick 3-0-0, Dennard 2-1-0, Evans 2-1-0, Dunlap 2-0-1, Williams 2-0-0, Johnson 1-0-0, Billings 0-1-0. Indianapolis, Geathers 7-0-0, Leonard 6-3-0, Hairston 6-0-0, Walker 5-0-0, Hooker 4-0-0, Hunt 3-0-2, Farley 2-0-0, K.Moore 2-0-0, S.Moore 2-0-0, Autry 1-0-0, Muhammad 1-0-0, Sheard 1-0-0, Wilson 1-0-0, Woods 0-3-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Cincinnati, Brown 1-2. Indianapolis, K.Moore 1-32.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indianapolis, Vinatieri 55.

OFFICIALS_Referee Peter Morelli, Ump Steven Woods, HL Steve Stelljes, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Anthony Jeffries, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Brian Matoren.