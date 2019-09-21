https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Cincinnati-3-N-Y-Mets-2-14458375.php
Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2
|New York
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Nimmo cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Ervin lf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|b-J.Davis ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil lf-rf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|O'Grady cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Conforto rf-cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Peraza lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Frazier 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Dietrich 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|c-Casali ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeler p
|2
|0
|0
|1
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DeSclafani p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|a-Blandino ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d-Colón ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|New York
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Cincinnati
|200
|000
|01x
|—
|3
E_Frazier (11), Votto (7). LOB_New York 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Rosario (29), Votto (31). S_Wheeler (3).
|New York
|Wheeler
|7
|7
|2
|1
|1
|6
|Wilson, L, 4-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Lugo
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|DeSclafani
|6
|3
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kuhnel, W, 1-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglesias, S, 34-39
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_DeSclafani (Nimmo), Wheeler (Suárez).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:48. A_30,487 (42,319).
