Chris Paul leads Thunder past Pelicans, 107-104

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chris Paul scored seven of his 16 points in a late 12-0 run in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 107-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 17 points each. Adams also had 10 rebounds

Jrue Holiday had 26 points for New Orleans, Brandon Ingeram added 20, and Josh Hart had 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Pelicans have lost five in a row.

Lonzo Ball made his fourth 3-pointer of the game to give New Orleans a 94-89 lead with 5:12 left

Gallinari made a 3-pointer from the right baseline to tie it at 94 with 3:51 left.

Paul dominated after that, hitting a pair of 15-footers near the free-throw line and capping his personal run with a deep 3-pointer from the right wing over the arms of Jaxson Hayes to give the Thunder a 101-94 lead.

TIP-INS

Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor (8) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019.

Thunder: The Thunder improved to 2-8 on the road.

Pelicans: Ball returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous two games with a stomach virus. Ball has missed eight of the Pelicans’ first 19 games, the other six because of a right adductor strain. ... Derrick Favors has missed the last three games following the sudden death of his mother. Her funeral was Saturday. ... Kenrich Williams sat out with a left ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Indiana on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: Host Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.