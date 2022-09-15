Chiefs rally past Chargers 27-24 in early AFC West showdown DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Sep. 15, 2022 Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 11:45 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes, rookie Jaylen Watson returned an interception 99 yards for the go-ahead fourth-quarter score, and the Kansas City Chiefs held on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night.
Mahomes finished with 235 yards passing, and Jerick McKinnon and Justin Watson hauled in the TD passes for the Chiefs (2-0), who fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter and spent most of the game playing catch-up.