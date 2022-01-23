Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Jan. 23, 2022 Updated: Jan. 23, 2022 10:12 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend.
The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime.