Chiefs clinch No. 1 seed when Falcons' Koo misses late FG DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Dec. 27, 2020 Updated: Dec. 27, 2020 4:23 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City clinched the top seed in the AFC and the only playoff bye when Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes for a 17-14 win over Atlanta on Sunday.
The Chiefs had to watch as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed a tying field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left to escape.