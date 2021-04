Mariners third. Mitch Haniger strikes out swinging. Ty France singles to left center field. Kyle Seager singles to right center field. Ty France to third. Evan White reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kyle Seager out at second. Ty France scores. Dylan Moore walks. Evan White to second. Tom Murphy reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Dylan Moore out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Mariners 1, White sox 0.

White sox fifth. Billy Hamilton walks. Danny Mendick pops out to shallow infield to Justin Dunn. Adam Eaton walks. Billy Hamilton to second. Jake Lamb walks. Jose Abreu pops out to second base to J.P. Crawford. Yasmani Grandal walks. Jake Lamb to second. Adam Eaton to third. Billy Hamilton scores. Zack Collins singles to shallow center field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Jake Lamb scores. Adam Eaton scores. Luis Robert flies out to deep left field to Dylan Moore.

3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 3, Mariners 1.

White sox sixth. Nick Madrigal doubles. Andrew Vaughn called out on strikes. Danny Mendick singles to left center field. Nick Madrigal scores. Adam Eaton grounds out to second base. Danny Mendick out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 4, Mariners 1.

Mariners sixth. Jose Marmolejos walks. Dylan Moore singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Jose Marmolejos to third. Throwing error by Adam Eaton. Tom Murphy singles to shortstop. Taylor Trammell singles to right field. Tom Murphy to second. Dylan Moore to third. Jose Marmolejos scores. Sam Haggerty strikes out swinging. J.P. Crawford singles to center field. Taylor Trammell to second. Tom Murphy to third. Dylan Moore scores. Mitch Haniger out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Adam Eaton. Taylor Trammell to third. Tom Murphy scores. Ty France walks. J.P. Crawford to second. Kyle Seager doubles. Ty France scores. J.P. Crawford scores. Taylor Trammell scores. Jose Marmolejos singles to deep center field. Kyle Seager scores. Dylan Moore reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jose Marmolejos out at second.

7 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Mariners 8, White sox 4.