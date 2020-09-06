Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Runs

White sox third. Yolmer Sanchez doubles to left center field. Tim Anderson flies out to deep right field to Edward Olivares. Yolmer Sanchez to third. Yasmani Grandal singles to second base. Yolmer Sanchez scores. Jose Abreu walks. Yasmani Grandal to second. Edwin Encarnacion pops out to shortstop to Adalberto Mondesi. Eloy Jimenez lines out to deep right field to Edward Olivares.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 1, Royals 0.

White sox sixth. Edwin Encarnacion strikes out swinging. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging. Luis Robert walks. Nomar Mazara doubles to deep left center field. Luis Robert scores. Danny Mendick singles to shallow infield. Nomar Mazara to third. Yolmer Sanchez walks. Danny Mendick to second. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 2, Royals 0.

White sox seventh. Yasmani Grandal walks. Jose Abreu singles to center field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Edwin Encarnacion homers to left field. Jose Abreu scores. Yasmani Grandal scores. Eloy Jimenez flies out to right field to Edward Olivares. Luis Robert walks. Nomar Mazara flies out to left field to Whit Merrifield. Danny Mendick flies out to Edward Olivares.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 5, Royals 0.

Royals seventh. Bubba Starling singles to center field. Edward Olivares homers to left field. Bubba Starling scores. Adalberto Mondesi strikes out swinging. Cam Gallagher singles to shallow center field. Nicky Lopez strikes out swinging. Whit Merrifield flies out to shallow infield to Luis Robert.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 5, Royals 2.

White sox eighth. Yolmer Sanchez doubles. Tim Anderson called out on strikes. Yasmani Grandal doubles. Yolmer Sanchez scores. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Edwin Encarnacion singles to shallow center field. Yasmani Grandal scores. Eloy Jimenez doubles to left center field. Jarrod Dyson scores. Luis Robert strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 8, Royals 2.