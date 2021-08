Cubs first. Rafael Ortega homers to center field. David Bote grounds out to shortstop, Luis Garcia to Josh Bell. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Patrick Wisdom called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Nationals 0.

Nationals third. Rene Rivera singles to right field. Erick Fedde out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Patrick Wisdom to David Bote. Rene Rivera to second. Victor Robles pops out to shallow infield to Patrick Wisdom. Juan Soto is intentionally walked. Josh Bell singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Juan Soto scores. Rene Rivera scores. Yadiel Hernandez singles to right center field. Josh Bell scores. Luis Garcia walks. Carter Kieboom strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 3, Cubs 1.

Nationals fourth. Adrian Sanchez strikes out on a foul tip. Rene Rivera hit by pitch. Erick Fedde out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Matt Duffy to Patrick Wisdom. Rene Rivera to second. Victor Robles walks. Juan Soto walks. Victor Robles to second. Rene Rivera to third. Josh Bell singles to right field. Juan Soto to second. Victor Robles to third. Rene Rivera scores. Yadiel Hernandez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Josh Bell out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 4 left on. Nationals 4, Cubs 1.

Cubs sixth. Andrew Romine pinch-hitting for Adbert Alzolay. Andrew Romine singles to right field. Rafael Ortega homers to right field. Andrew Romine scores. David Bote pops out to second base to Adrian Sanchez. Ian Happ grounds out to shallow right field, Adrian Sanchez to Josh Bell. Patrick Wisdom strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 4, Cubs 3.

Nationals seventh. Josh Bell grounds out to third base, Matt Duffy to Patrick Wisdom. Yadiel Hernandez homers to left field. Luis Garcia grounds out to shortstop, Sergio Alcantara to Patrick Wisdom. Carter Kieboom walks. Adrian Sanchez walks. Carter Kieboom to second. Rene Rivera strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Nationals 5, Cubs 3.

Cubs eighth. Sergio Alcantara pops out to shallow left field to Luis Garcia. Willson Contreras pinch-hitting for Dan Winkler. Willson Contreras walks. Rafael Ortega homers to right field. Willson Contreras scores. David Bote strikes out swinging. Ian Happ strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 5, Nationals 5.

Nationals ninth. Yadiel Hernandez homers to left field.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Nationals 6, Cubs 5.