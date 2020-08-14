Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .244 .344 524 83 128 27 1 23 78 65 160 5 1 8
Kipnis .364 .462 22 4 8 3 1 2 5 4 6 0 0 0
Happ .326 .456 46 10 15 4 0 3 8 11 13 1 0 0
Caratini .293 .341 41 2 12 2 0 0 4 2 10 0 0 0
Contreras .280 .351 50 9 14 5 0 2 7 2 21 1 1 1
Heyward .250 .320 44 7 11 1 0 2 11 5 8 1 0 0
Hoerner .243 .310 37 7 9 2 0 0 6 4 7 0 0 2
Báez .238 .279 63 8 15 3 0 3 10 3 19 1 0 0
Schwarber .231 .344 52 8 12 2 0 3 7 8 21 0 0 0
Rizzo .222 .391 54 11 12 0 0 4 6 9 13 0 0 1
Bote .219 .324 32 3 7 1 0 2 8 5 12 0 0 1
Bryant .196 .315 46 9 9 3 0 2 4 6 15 0 0 2
Almora Jr. .143 .333 14 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 5 0 0 0
Souza Jr. .133 .235 15 2 2 1 0 0 2 2 7 1 0 0
Phegley .000 .222 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 13 3 3.88 16 16 5 144.0 112 63 62 17 48 134
Jeffress 1 0 0.00 7 0 1 7.0 0 0 0 0 1 5
Rea 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 3.0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Lester 2 0 1.06 3 3 0 17.0 7 2 2 1 4 9
Mills 2 0 1.38 2 2 0 13.0 5 2 2 1 5 7
Wick 0 0 1.50 6 0 3 6.0 7 1 1 0 1 5
Darvish 3 1 1.88 4 4 0 24.0 14 5 5 1 4 27
Sadler 0 0 1.93 5 0 0 4.2 4 1 1 1 3 5
Hendricks 3 1 3.08 4 4 0 26.1 24 9 9 1 2 20
Tepera 0 0 5.06 5 0 0 5.1 4 3 3 1 1 8
Chatwood 2 1 5.40 3 3 0 15.0 17 9 9 2 4 23
Ryan 0 0 7.71 5 0 1 4.2 7 4 4 1 0 2
Winkler 0 0 8.10 4 0 0 3.1 1 3 3 1 6 5
Underwood Jr. 0 0 9.00 4 0 0 6.0 7 6 6 2 3 5
Brothers 0 0 11.57 2 0 0 2.1 2 3 3 2 3 5
Norwood 0 0 16.20 3 0 0 1.2 4 3 3 0 1 0
Maples 0 0 18.00 2 0 0 1.0 1 3 2 0 4 1
Wieck 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 2 2 1 1 2
Kimbrel 0 0 23.63 4 0 0 2.2 6 7 7 2 5 2