Chicago Cubs Team Stax
|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.241
|.336
|395
|63
|95
|21
|1
|19
|59
|45
|121
|3
|1
|7
|Kipnis
|.429
|.500
|14
|3
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.308
|.372
|39
|7
|12
|5
|0
|2
|6
|1
|16
|1
|1
|1
|Happ
|.294
|.400
|34
|6
|10
|3
|0
|3
|6
|6
|10
|1
|0
|0
|Caratini
|.286
|.333
|28
|2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo
|.250
|.434
|40
|9
|10
|0
|0
|3
|5
|7
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Hoerner
|.233
|.294
|30
|6
|7
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Báez
|.229
|.269
|48
|6
|11
|2
|0
|3
|9
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Bote
|.227
|.346
|22
|3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|4
|9
|0
|0
|1
|Schwarber
|.214
|.327
|42
|5
|9
|2
|0
|2
|6
|7
|16
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward
|.206
|.250
|34
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Bryant
|.194
|.310
|36
|7
|7
|3
|0
|1
|3
|5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Almora Jr.
|.182
|.357
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Souza Jr.
|.083
|.214
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Phegley
|.000
|.167
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
___
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|10
|2
|3.63
|12
|12
|4
|109.0
|78
|45
|44
|13
|38
|99
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|6.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Wick
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|2
|3.2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rea
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chatwood
|2
|0
|0.71
|2
|2
|0
|12.2
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|19
|Lester
|1
|0
|0.82
|2
|2
|0
|11.0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Mills
|2
|0
|1.38
|2
|2
|0
|13.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|7
|Darvish
|2
|1
|2.12
|3
|3
|0
|17.0
|13
|4
|4
|0
|2
|16
|Sadler
|0
|0
|2.45
|4
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Hendricks
|2
|1
|3.54
|3
|3
|0
|20.1
|17
|8
|8
|1
|2
|15
|Winkler
|0
|0
|5.40
|2
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Underwood Jr.
|0
|0
|7.36
|3
|0
|0
|3.2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|4
|Ryan
|0
|0
|7.71
|5
|0
|1
|4.2
|7
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|Tepera
|0
|0
|9.00
|3
|0
|0
|3.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|6
|Brothers
|0
|0
|11.57
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|2
|3
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Norwood
|0
|0
|16.20
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Maples
|0
|0
|18.00
|2
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Wieck
|0
|0
|18.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Kimbrel
|0
|0
|32.40
|3
|0
|0
|1.2
|4
|6
|6
|2
|4
|1
