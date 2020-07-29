Recommended Video:

BATTERS AVG OBA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB CS E
Team Totals .250 .345 168 31 42 10 1 10 30 16 53 0 0 3
Bote .500 .556 8 1 4 1 0 1 3 1 3 0 0 1
Kipnis .375 .375 8 1 3 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 0
Contreras .357 .438 14 4 5 2 0 1 4 0 7 0 0 0
Hoerner .357 .333 14 2 5 1 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 0
Caratini .308 .357 13 0 4 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 0 0
Báez .273 .333 22 4 6 2 0 2 4 1 5 0 0 0
Rizzo .250 .500 16 7 4 0 0 3 3 4 5 0 0 1
Schwarber .235 .350 17 3 4 1 0 1 3 3 5 0 0 0
Souza Jr. .200 .200 5 1 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 0
Happ .188 .235 16 2 3 0 0 2 5 1 6 0 0 0
Heyward .154 .267 13 3 2 0 0 0 1 2 2 0 0 0
Bryant .059 .158 17 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0 0 0
Almora Jr. .000 .333 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0
Phegley .000 .500 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0

___

PITCHERS W L ERA G GS SV IP H R ER HR BB SO
Team Totals 4 1 4.20 5 5 1 45.0 29 21 21 6 19 45
Hendricks 1 0 0.00 1 1 0 9.0 3 0 0 0 0 9
Lester 1 0 0.00 1 1 0 5.0 0 0 0 0 1 1
Ryan 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 2.2 2 0 0 0 0 1
Jeffress 0 0 0.00 2 0 1 1.2 0 0 0 0 1 1
Brothers 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 2
Maples 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Wick 0 0 0.00 1 0 0 0.2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chatwood 1 0 1.50 1 1 0 6.0 3 1 1 0 2 8
Mills 1 0 3.00 1 1 0 6.0 2 2 2 1 2 3
Darvish 0 1 6.75 1 1 0 4.0 6 3 3 0 0 5
Sadler 0 0 6.75 2 0 0 1.1 1 1 1 1 2 3
Tepera 0 0 13.50 2 0 0 2.0 3 3 3 1 1 6
Underwood Jr. 0 0 16.20 2 0 0 1.2 3 3 3 2 1 2
Wieck 0 0 18.00 1 0 0 1.0 1 2 2 1 1 2
Norwood 0 0 20.25 2 0 0 1.1 4 3 3 0 1 0
Winkler 0 0 27.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 1 1 0 2 1
Kimbrel 0 0 54.00 1 0 0 0.1 0 2 2 0 4 0