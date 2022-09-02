Chicago Cubs-St. Louis Runs

Cardinals first. Lars Nootbaar grounds out to second base, Nick Madrigal to P.J. Higgins. Brendan Donovan walks. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Brendan Donovan to second. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shallow infield, Christopher Morel to P.J. Higgins. Paul Goldschmidt to second. Brendan Donovan to third. Tyler O'Neill singles to left field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Brendan Donovan scores. Corey Dickerson singles to right center field. Tyler O'Neill to third. Nolan Gorman strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 2, Cubs 0.