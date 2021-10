Cardinals first. Harrison Bader homers to left field. Paul Goldschmidt flies out to deep right field to Trayce Thompson. Tyler O'Neill hit by pitch. Nolan Arenado singles to shallow center field. Tyler O'Neill to second. Dylan Carlson strikes out swinging. Yadier Molina strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cardinals 1, Cubs 0.

Cubs fifth. Tyler Ladendorf pinch-hitting for Adrian Sampson. Tyler Ladendorf grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt. Erick Castillo singles to shallow infield. Frank Schwindel reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Erick Castillo out at second. Ian Happ walks. Frank Schwindel to second. Matt Duffy walks. Ian Happ to second. Frank Schwindel to third. Trayce Thompson homers to center field. Matt Duffy scores. Ian Happ scores. Frank Schwindel scores. Sergio Alcantara called out on strikes.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 4, Cardinals 1.

Cardinals fifth. Harrison Bader pops out to Frank Schwindel. Paul Goldschmidt doubles to deep center field. Tyler O'Neill triples to deep right center field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Nolan Arenado walks. Dylan Carlson grounds out to shallow center field. Nolan Arenado out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cubs 4, Cardinals 2.

Cardinals seventh. Jose Rondon flies out to deep left field to Ian Happ. Harrison Bader reaches on error. Throwing error by Sergio Alcantara. Matt Carpenter flies out to shallow center field to Johneshwy Fargas. Tyler O'Neill singles to right field. Harrison Bader to second. Tommy Edman pinch-hitting for Kwang Hyun Kim. Tommy Edman singles to center field. Tyler O'Neill to third. Harrison Bader scores. Dylan Carlson singles to left field, tagged out at second, Ian Happ to Sergio Alcantara. Tommy Edman scores. Tyler O'Neill scores.

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cardinals 5, Cubs 4.

Cubs ninth. Rafael Ortega pinch-hitting for Jason Adam. Rafael Ortega grounds out to shallow infield, Paul DeJong to Matt Carpenter. Erick Castillo walks. Frank Schwindel reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Erick Castillo out at second. Ian Happ homers to center field. Frank Schwindel scores. Matt Duffy grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Matt Carpenter.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.