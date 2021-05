Cubs second. Anthony Rizzo doubles to deep left field. Willson Contreras singles to shallow center field. Anthony Rizzo scores. David Bote walks. Willson Contreras to second. Jason Heyward hit by pitch. David Bote to second. Willson Contreras to third. Ildemaro Vargas strikes out swinging. Eric Sogard grounds out to second base. Jason Heyward out at second.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 1, Indians 0.

Indians fourth. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Eddie Rosario pops out to shallow infield to Matt Duffy. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging. Josh Naylor grounds out to shallow infield, Matt Duffy to Anthony Rizzo.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Indians 1.

Cubs fifth. Eric Sogard homers to right field. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant called out on strikes. Matt Duffy singles to right center field. Anthony Rizzo walks. Matt Duffy to second. Willson Contreras grounds out to shortstop, Jose Ramirez to Jake Bauers.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 2, Indians 1.

Indians fifth. Harold Ramirez grounds out to shallow left field, Matt Duffy to Anthony Rizzo. Andres Gimenez hit by pitch. Austin Hedges flies out to deep left center field to Kris Bryant. Cesar Hernandez homers to center field. Andres Gimenez scores. Jake Bauers grounds out to first base, Anthony Rizzo to Adbert Alzolay.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Indians 3, Cubs 2.