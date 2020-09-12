Recommended Video:

CHICAGO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Copper 31:59 5-11 2-2 1-6 5 4 12
Hebard 32:06 9-12 4-4 0-8 2 0 22
Parker 28:05 8-12 4-5 1-7 1 1 23
Quigley 27:09 2-4 0-0 0-2 2 2 4
Vandersloot 31:06 4-7 7-8 1-5 12 1 15
Williams 21:44 2-6 0-0 0-3 2 3 6
Dolson 11:55 0-0 4-4 0-1 1 1 4
Prince 8:01 2-3 0-0 1-2 0 0 5
Mavunga 7:54 2-4 0-0 1-3 0 2 4
Totals 200:00 34-59 21-23 5-37 25 14 95

Percentages: FG .576, FT .913.

3-Point Goals: 6-11, .545 (Parker 3-3, Williams 2-4, Prince 1-1, Mavunga 0-1, Vandersloot 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Hebard 2, Williams 2, Parker, Prince).

Turnovers: 12 (Vandersloot 4, Mavunga 2, Quigley 2, Copper, Hebard, Parker, Williams).

Steals: 3 (Hebard, Parker, Vandersloot).

Technical Fouls: None..

DALLAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Mabrey 27:18 4-16 0-2 1-3 7 0 11
Samuelson 29:58 2-3 2-2 3-5 2 1 7
Alarie 19:53 2-6 0-0 3-4 0 2 5
Harris 31:49 3-12 1-3 0-2 2 3 8
Ogunbowale 36:53 13-26 9-10 1-3 3 1 38
Thornton 25:30 5-9 0-0 2-6 3 3 11
Ndour 23:17 4-10 0-0 3-7 2 4 8
Gustafson 5:19 0-1 0-0 2-2 1 1 0
Harrison 0:00 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Totals 200:00 33-83 12-17 15-32 20 15 88

Percentages: FG .398, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Ogunbowale 3-6, Mabrey 3-10, Alarie 1-1, Samuelson 1-2, Thornton 1-3, Harris 1-4, Ndour 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gustafson, Harris, Ndour).

Turnovers: 4 (Samuelson 2, Mabrey, Ogunbowale).

Steals: 8 (Mabrey 3, Ndour 2, Ogunbowale 2, Alarie).

Technical Fouls: None..

Chicago 24 26 25 20 95
Dallas 24 20 30 14 88