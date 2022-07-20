Skip to main content
Chicago 78, Seattle 74

Stewart 9-17 3-4 24, Williams 1-5 1-2 3, Magbegor 2-5 0-0 4, Bird 4-7 0-0 9, Loyd 6-17 5-5 18, Talbot 1-2 0-0 2, Charles 5-13 0-0 11, January 1-1 0-0 3, Prince 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-69 9-11 74.

CHICAGO (78)

Copper 3-11 4-6 11, Meesseman 7-12 2-2 16, Parker 5-12 0-0 10, Allemand 2-4 0-0 4, Quigley 6-10 3-3 18, Stevens 4-9 0-0 8, Evans 2-3 0-0 5, Gardner 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 32-66 9-11 78.

Seattle 19 12 21 22 74
Chicago 19 16 21 22 78

3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-19 (Stewart 3-5, January 1-1, Bird 1-2, Charles 1-3, Loyd 1-6, Prince 0-1, Williams 0-1), Chicago 5-21 (Quigley 3-5, Evans 1-2, Copper 1-5, Allemand 0-1, Gardner 0-1, Meesseman 0-1, Parker 0-3, Stevens 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 28 (Charles, Williams 6), Chicago 38 (Meesseman 10). Assists_Seattle 16 (Bird, Loyd 4), Chicago 20 (Meesseman 6). Total Fouls_Seattle 15, Chicago 11. A_8,893 (10,387)

