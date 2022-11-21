Chicago 121, Boston 107

G.Williams 5-9 0-0 13, Tatum 9-19 6-7 28, Horford 0-9 0-0 0, Brown 9-20 3-5 25, Smart 3-9 0-0 8, Hauser 1-2 1-2 4, Kornet 1-1 0-0 2, Brogdon 8-13 2-3 23, D.White 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 38-87 12-17 107.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title