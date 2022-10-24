Chicago 120, Boston 102

Brown 8-23 3-4 21, Tatum 8-18 6-6 26, Horford 3-7 0-0 8, D.White 2-8 0-0 5, Smart 4-6 0-0 11, G.Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Griffin 1-4 0-0 2, Hauser 1-4 1-2 4, Jackson 2-3 0-0 6, Vonleh 1-4 0-0 2, Kornet 1-3 0-0 2, Brogdon 5-13 0-0 12, Pritchard 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 37-100 10-12 102.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title