Chicago 108, Brooklyn 99

DeRozan 8-21 3-3 20, P.Williams 5-10 2-2 12, Vucevic 3-8 1-2 7, Dosunmu 7-11 2-2 17, LaVine 10-21 4-4 29, Jones Jr. 1-4 2-2 4, Green 0-2 0-0 0, Caruso 1-4 1-2 4, Dragic 4-8 3-4 15. Totals 39-89 18-21 108.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title