Chicago 100, Indiana 77
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHICAGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Copper
|34:07
|8-13
|4-5
|2-7
|3
|2
|21
|Hebard
|29:23
|6-8
|0-0
|0-11
|0
|4
|12
|Dolson
|25:18
|3-6
|1-1
|1-4
|3
|4
|8
|Quigley
|26:21
|7-14
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|2
|19
|Vandersloot
|34:20
|4-8
|5-5
|0-2
|18
|2
|13
|Williams
|22:37
|8-12
|4-5
|0-3
|1
|1
|21
|Parker
|20:18
|2-7
|2-3
|2-4
|2
|5
|6
|Colson
|5:40
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jenkins
|1:56
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200:00
|38-70
|17-20
|5-33
|29
|20
|100
Percentages: FG .543, FT .850.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Quigley 4-7, Copper 1-2, Dolson 1-3, Williams 1-3, Colson 0-1, Vandersloot 0-1, Parker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Hebard 2, Copper, Dolson, Vandersloot).
Turnovers: 11 (Copper 4, Vandersloot 3, Quigley 2, Hebard, Parker).
Steals: 7 (Copper 2, Dolson 2, Vandersloot 2, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None..
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burke
|15:37
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Dupree
|25:26
|5-13
|4-5
|2-6
|1
|1
|14
|Achonwa
|18:50
|6-11
|1-2
|2-6
|1
|2
|13
|Allemand
|30:22
|1-5
|2-2
|1-5
|10
|4
|4
|K.Mitchell
|24:52
|0-7
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|T.Mitchell
|22:27
|2-11
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|4
|McCowan
|18:57
|6-6
|3-4
|4-11
|0
|5
|15
|Smalls
|17:04
|4-4
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|1
|13
|Cox
|16:47
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|3
|6
|Doyle
|9:38
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|200:00
|28-72
|17-21
|11-38
|24
|21
|77
Percentages: FG .389, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 4-18, .222 (Smalls 3-3, Burke 1-3, Achonwa 0-1, Cox 0-1, Doyle 0-2, K.Mitchell 0-2, Allemand 0-3, T.Mitchell 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (McCowan 2, Burke).
Turnovers: 13 (McCowan 4, T.Mitchell 3, Burke 2, Doyle 2, Achonwa, Dupree).
Steals: 7 (Dupree 2, Allemand, Burke, Cox, K.Mitchell, T.Mitchell).
Technical Fouls: None..
|Chicago
|21
|29
|21
|29
|—
|100
|Indiana
|18
|19
|23
|17
|—
|77
T_1:56.