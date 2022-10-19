Charlotte 129, San Antonio 102

Hayward 6-11 7-7 20, Washington 7-12 0-0 17, Plumlee 5-9 2-2 12, Oubre Jr. 5-10 2-3 13, Rozier 10-19 0-0 24, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Thor 0-1 0-0 0, K.Jones 1-1 0-0 3, McDaniels 2-5 0-0 5, Richards 7-13 5-7 19, Williams 0-0 2-2 2, Bouknight 0-5 0-0 0, Maledon 0-0 2-2 2, McGowens 0-1 0-0 0, Smith Jr. 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 48-94 20-23 129.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title