Chargers activate safeties James, Phillips for Broncos game

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Safeties Derwin James and Adrian Phillips have been activated by the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday’s game at Denver.

James and Phillips had been on injured reserve. James sustained a stress fracture to his right foot during training camp. Phillips broke his right forearm during the fourth quarter of a Sept. 15 game at Detroit.

Coach Anthony Lynn liked the way both players practiced this week but said their snaps will be limited.

The Chargers also promoted wide receiver Jalen Guyton from the practice squad on Saturday. In corresponding moves, defensive tackle T.Y. McGill and safety Shalom Luani were waived while wide receiver Geremy Davis was placed on injured reserve.

