Chapman 2 HRs, Kikuchi wins in return as Jays top Tigers 5-3 IAN HARRISON, Associated Press July 28, 2022 Updated: July 28, 2022 11:10 p.m.
TORONTO (AP) — Matt Chapman hit two home runs, Yusei Kikuchi came off the injured list to pitch five solid innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday night for their 10th victory in 12 games.
Chapman hit a two-run homer off left-hander Tyler Alexander in the fourth and a solo shot off Angel De Jesus in the sixth, the ninth multi-homer game of his career and first this season. The home runs were his 17th and 18th of the year.