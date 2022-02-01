Chandler, Nkamhoua lead No. 22 Tennessee past Texas A&M AL LESAR, Associated Press Feb. 1, 2022 Updated: Feb. 1, 2022 9:32 p.m.
1 of6 Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) flies over Texas A&M guard Aaron Cash (0) while defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) spins while passing the ball off as he's defended by Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) dunks over Texas A&M guard Quenton Jackson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots over Texas A&M guard Aaron Cash during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Wade Payne/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 16 points, Olivier Nkamhoua added 15 and No. 22 Tennessee beat Texas A&M 90-80 Tuesday night.
The Volunteers (15-6, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) led by as many as 13 points in the first half. However, the Aggies (15-7, 4-5) cut the lead to one with 8:49 left in the game. That's when Nkamhoua hit a short jumper and John Fulkerson had a tip-in basket. Justin Powell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push Tennessee's lead to 15 points at 76-61 with 5:30 to play.