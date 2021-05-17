Champions Tour Statistics

Through May 16 Charles Schwab Cup Money List 1, Bernhard Langer, $1,818,625. 2, Ernie Els, $1,715,726. 3, Kevin Sutherland, $1,665,507. 4, Jerry Kelly, $1,465,096. 5, Scott Parel, $1,346,905. 6, Miguel Angel Jiménez, $1,306,996. 7, Robert Karlsson, $1,248,397. 8, Retief Goosen, $1,155,344. 9, Jim Furyk, $1,095,590. 10, Mike Weir, $1,094,832. 11, Darren Clarke, $1,082,542. 12, Steve Stricker, $1,024,392. 13, Woody Austin, $969,406. 14, Brett Quigley, $927,778. 15, Fred Couples, $859,676. 16, Tim Petrovic, $842,880. 17, Phil Mickelson, $768,943. 18, Glen Day, $756,513. 19, Rod Pampling, $738,537. 20, David Toms, $724,895. 21, Colin Montgomerie, $718,472. 22, Doug Barron, $689,428. 23, Paul Broadhurst, $678,789. 24, Kenny Perry, $668,730. 25, Gene Sauers, $664,810. Scoring 1, Kevin Sutherland, 68.54. 2, Bernhard Langer, 68.70. 3, Robert Karlsson, 68.95. 4, Ernie Els, 69.09. 5, Scott Parel, 69.33. 6, Retief Goosen, 69.36. 7, Jerry Kelly, 69.45. 8, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 69.55. 9, Mike Weir, 69.72. 10, Darren Clarke, 69.75. Driving Distance 1, Retief Goosen, 297.7. 2 (tie), John Daly and Ernie Els, 297.0. 4, Vijay Singh, 294.3. 5, Brandt Jobe, 292.2. 6, Darren Clarke, 291.8. 7, Scott McCarron, 289.6. 8, John Huston, 289.5. 9, Robert Karlsson, 289.0. 10, Kenny Perry, 287.7. Driving Accuracy Percentage More for youSportsUConn-bound Azzi Fudd selected to USA U19 World Cup team,...By Doug BonjourSports'She hates the spotlight': 5 things to know about...By Doug Bonjour 1, Fred Funk, 85.51%. 2, Olin Browne, 82.04%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 81.52%. 4, Paul Broadhurst, 80.69%. 5, Robin Byrd, 80.29%. 6, Jay Haas, 80.18%. 7, Joe Durant, 79.93%. 8, Bernhard Langer, 79.50%. 9, Paul Goydos, 79.08%. 10, Colin Montgomerie, 78.93%. Greens in Regulation Pct. 1, Kevin Sutherland, 76.75%. 2, Ernie Els, 76.15%. 3, Bernhard Langer, 74.59%. 4, Jerry Kelly, 73.86%. 5, Gene Sauers, 73.77%. 6, Stephen Leaney, 73.56%. 7, Kenny Perry, 73.40%. 8, Brandt Jobe, 73.23%. 9, Retief Goosen, 72.61%. 10, 3 tied with 72.22%. Total Driving 1, Billy Mayfair, 41. 2, Darren Clarke, 42. 3, Jerry Kelly, 45. 4 (tie), Bernhard Langer, Scott Parel and Kenny Perry, 46. 7, 4 tied with 47. Putting Average 1, Tim Petrovic, 1.707. 2, Bernhard Langer, 1.718. 3, Robert Karlsson, 1.729. 4, Kevin Sutherland, 1.732. 5 (tie), Retief Goosen and David Toms, 1.737. 7, Scott Parel, 1.749. 8, Ernie Els, 1.750. 9, Darren Clarke, 1.752. 10, 2 tied with 1.753. Birdie Average 1, Kevin Sutherland, 4.54. 2, Bernhard Langer, 4.48. 3, Retief Goosen, 4.41. 4, Ernie Els, 4.28. 5 (tie), Darren Clarke and Robert Karlsson, 4.25. 7 (tie), Scott Parel and Tim Petrovic, 4.20. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 4.19. 10, Vijay Singh, 4.17. Eagles (Holes per) 1, Ernie Els, 74.6. 2, Robert Karlsson, 76.2. 3, Kenny Perry, 93.6. 4, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 104.4. 5, Ken Tanigawa, 104.7. 6, Gene Sauers, 109.8. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 114.0. 8, Mike Weir, 118.3. 9, 2 tied with 122.0. Sand Save Percentage 1, Mike Weir, 65.22%. 2, Scott Parel, 63.74%. 3, Jerry Kelly, 62.32%. 4, Bernhard Langer, 60.76%. 5, Tom Pernice Jr., 59.80%. 6, Tom Byrum, 59.30%. 7, Kevin Sutherland, 59.02%. 8, Mark O'Meara, 58.54%. 9, Billy Mayfair, 58.33%. 10, 2 tied with 57.53%. All-Around Ranking 1, Kevin Sutherland, 68. 2, Bernhard Langer, 91. 3, Scott Parel, 105. 4, Ernie Els, 108. 5, Darren Clarke, 118. 6, Mike Weir, 119. 7, Retief Goosen, 126. 8, Robert Karlsson, 132. 9, Miguel Angel Jiménez, 137. 10, Jerry Kelly, 138.