Champagnie's sparkling return lifts Pitt over Syracuse 96-76 Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 2:52 p.m.
1 of9 Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie (11) dunks after getting by Syracuse's Alan Griffin, left, and Marek Dolezaj, center, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Pittsburgh's Ithiel Horton, left, blocks a shot by Syracuse's Alan Griffin during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 96-76. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj, left, looks to pass as Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 96-76. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Syracuse's Alan Griffin (0) shoots as Pittsburgh's Justin Champagnie, left, watches during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Syracuse's Marek Dolezaj, left, looks to pass as Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 96-76. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Syracuse's Quincy Guerrier (1) scores as Pittsburgh's Abdoul Karim Coulibaly (12) watches from behind during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim adjusts his mask as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 96-76. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel watches as his team plays against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 96-76. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel, left, greets Au'diese Toney (5) during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh won 96-76. Keith Srakocic/AP Show More Show Less
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Champagnie had a big game after missing a month with an injury, Ithiel Horton hit five 3-pointers and Pittsburgh pulled away from Syracuse for a 96-76 win on Saturday.
Champagnie, who injured a knee on Dec. 20th, had 24 points and 16 rebounds. Xavier Johnson added 23 points, going 13 for 13 from the foul line, with six rebounds and seven assists for Pitt (7-2, 3-1 ACC). Horton scored 20 points and Au'Diese Toney 18.